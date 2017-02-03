TOP STORIES
The Shaw Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Akron welcomed all to its Family FUN Day and Open House event Jan. 29. The free... Full Story
|
The Shaw Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Akron welcomed all to its Family FUN Day and Open House event Jan. 29. The free... Full Story
|
Students make blankets for patients
Students in the child development class at Firestone Community Learning Center complete a service learning project each... Full Story
|
STVM beats Buchtel, winning streak continues
The St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (STVM) boys basketball team defeated the Buchtel Community Learning Center (CLC)... Full Story
|
Grabham’s Candies offers old world treats
Grabham’s Candies, located at 4301 State Road, has been selling chocolates and candy since 1954. The business is owned by... Full Story
Entertainment & Lifestyle
- Coach House’s ‘Mousetrap’ ‘first-rate mystery’
- Polar Bear Jump to benefit Akron-Canton Foodbank
- West Side Cause for Celebration
- Donzell’s offering gardening seminars
- Despite star’s performance, ‘Gold’ uneven
Calendar of Events
- Play and Stay Friday - 2/3/2017
- Jaron LeGrair Studio Live Showcase - 2/3/2017
- Neil Zaza - 2/3/2017
- Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers - 2/3/2017
- Homeschoolers: Static Electricity: ages 7-10 - 2/3/2017
...More Events
Opinions