TOP STORIES
Students, families and members of the Norton community were welcomed to the new Norton High School building Jan. 8 for a... Full Story
|
Students, families and members of the Norton community were welcomed to the new Norton High School building Jan. 8 for a... Full Story
|
Norton board placing renewal levy on May ballot
The Norton City Schools Board of Education met Jan. 9 and after much discussion, agreed to place a renewal levy on the May... Full Story
|
Hoban defeats Walsh with strong shooting
Strong shooting by the Archbishop Hoban High School boys basketball team led to a 59-26 home victory Jan. 6 over Walsh... Full Story
|
Party’n with Plants offering social events
Party’n with Plants combines gardening and socializing with refreshments to offer fun events. Owner Nicole Pearch said the... Full Story
Entertainment & Lifestyle
- UA Steel Drum Band presents sunny sounds at Civic Theatre
- Discovering Virginia Kendall Hills in CVNP
- Story not selling point of ‘La La Land’
Calendar of Events
- Tales Alive: ages 2-5 - 1/16/2017
- “Secret Life of Pets” - 1/16/2017
- Rock-a-Bye Tales: 6 to 24 months - 1/16/2017
- Hear Our Voices: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 1/16/2017
- Teen Advisory Board - 1/17/2017
...More Events
Opinions