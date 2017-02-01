TOP STORIES
Troop 382 marks 60 Eagle Scouts in 60 years
Early in 2016, Boy Scout Troop 382 Scoutmaster Mike Fasig did some math and came up with two nice round numbers — 60 and... Full Story
|
Troop 382 marks 60 Eagle Scouts in 60 years
Early in 2016, Boy Scout Troop 382 Scoutmaster Mike Fasig did some math and came up with two nice round numbers — 60 and... Full Story
|
APS transfers Resnik scholarship fund to community foundation
The Akron Public Schools (APS) Board of Education authorized the transfer of the Judith A. Resnik Memorial Scholarship... Full Story
|
Norton girls basketball team wins big at home
Norton High School’s girls basketball team remains undefeated in the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division with a big... Full Story
|
Merry Mingle proceeds benefit Not Wasted
Over 100 people attended Merry Mingle, a holiday charity networking event held Dec. 1 at Musica. The event featured... Full Story
Entertainment & Lifestyle
- Family Reading Festival reaches 10th anniversary milestone
- Musician with Akron ties highlights nation’s musical diversity
- Graf Growers hosts creative workshops
- Fairlawn Women’s Club celebrates 54 years
- ‘Founder’ tells story of McDonald’s
Calendar of Events
- Succulent Barn Wood Centerpiece Workshop - 2/1/2017
- Succulent Fairy Garden - 2/2/2017
- Small Footprint: Plastic - 2/2/2017
- “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” - 2/2/2017
- Danny Clark - 2/2/2017
...More Events
Opinions