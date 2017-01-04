TOP STORIES
As 2016 comes to an end, fireworks celebrations like the one pictured above from a previous year at Lock 3 Park will be... Full Story
West Market Street retail site almost done
After a busy construction season, retailers are readying to open at the first major development in West Akron in years... Full Story
Revere board wraps up business for 2016
At the Revere Local Schools Board of Education meeting Dec. 20, board members approved several items to wrap up the end of... Full Story
Selfless Elf benefits Foodbank
Energy filled the warehouse of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Dec. 17 for the fourth annual Selfless Elf 5K, part of... Full Story
My Grafix creating unique designs
My Grafix LLC prints and designs graphics for a wide variety of needs and mediums. “If you can think it, we can print it... Full Story
Entertainment & Lifestyle
- Wesley Bright to bring sweet sounds to First Night
- ‘Sing’ hums along well
- Maltz Museum offering free programs in new year
Calendar of Events
- Boy=Girl - 1/4/2017
- The Crooked River Gang of Artists Exhibit - 1/5/2017
- Hooked on Books: “Humans of New York: Stories” - 1/5/2017
- “Suicide Squad” - 1/5/2017
- Birds of Prey ID - 1/7/2017
Opinions