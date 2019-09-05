Youth talent on display in Ballet Excel’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’
DOWNTOWN AKRON — Ballet Excel will continue to showcase its young dancers with this year’s production of “Beauty and the Beast,” to be staged March 12-13 at the Akron Civic...
Council discusses parks board alternates
RICHFIELD — Richfield Village Council members discussed adding alternate members to the Parks and Recreation Board at a Feb. 15 special meeting. In 2020, the Charter Review Commission had recommended...
Discussion continues on Lakemore sewer rate hike
LAKEMORE — During the Feb. 22 Lakemore Village Council, Mayor Richard Cole once again took time to discuss the village’s sewer rate increase. Cole spoke on the matter to dispel...
New Regional Dispatch Center celebrated
TALLMADGE — Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan, Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters, Fairlawn Mayor William Roth, Stow Mayor John Pribonic and Tallmadge Law Director Megan Raber,...
County Council recognizes sheriff’s office major
Matamba Kaalima is highest-ranking African American in office’s history DOWNTOWN AKRON — Summit County Council recognized Summit County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Matamba Kaalima and Councilwoman Veronica Sims (D-District 5) presented...
New Richfield Council members set goals
RICHFIELD — One new and one returning member to Richfield Village Council bring decades of combined real-world experience and visions for the future. Pat Norris and Rick Hudak, along with...
West Side Neighborhood Watch
WEST AKRON: Employees of a store in the 900 block of Copley Road showed police a photo they took of a woman who stole items Feb. 11. They called police later, stating the woman was walking on Copley Road, and police apprehended her after she initially fled. She refused to...
South Side Neighborhood Watch
COVENTRY: Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to reports that an intoxicated man was unconscious Feb. 4 found the Nancy Avenue man at the home of a neighbor, who held a protection order preventing him from being in contact with her. He was evaluated and cleared by EMS and deputies...
Fairlawn man supports Merriman Valley green space
I liked the main thrust of Shelley Pearsall’s Feb. 3, 2022, letter to the editor, “Merriman Valley master plan ‘not conservation’ says Falls resident.” Adding to that, 100 years ago...
Green resident asks for donations for Congo school
On the ground breaking ceremony for Queen of Heaven vocational training school in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: As of Jan. 15, 2022, we have raised $15,013 to get...
Falls man questions draft Merriman Valley Plan tax abatement
I’d like to thank the City of Akron for funding and supporting the Master Planning process along with the City of Cuyahoga Falls. While I believe there are many great...
Woodridge BOE updated on construction projects
CUYAHOGA FALLS — During the Feb. 15 Woodridge Local Schools Board of Education meeting, Treasurer Tom Morehouse presented details of projects the district was able to fund from the $33.5...
CFMS students concerned with electives
Two Copley-Fairlawn Middle School (CFMS) students spoke at the Feb. 15 Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Board of Education meeting, urging district leaders to reconsider a plan to reduce the number of...
Board hears program presentations
BATH/RICHFIELD — The Revere Local Schools Board of Education meeting Feb. 15 highlighted two academic presentations and recognized outstanding district students. Revere High School science teacher Olivia Pettigrew introduced anatomy...
New school board member focused on students
COVENTRY — Laura McGraw is no stranger to Coventry Local Schools, as she has been involved with the district in several ways in recent years. McGraw, 47, was elected to...
OFCC assisting Manchester with additional construction costs
NEW FRANKLIN — During the Feb. 15 Manchester Local Schools Board of Education meeting, Board President Joe Hercules provided an update on the construction of the district’s new high school....
New PNC Plaza at Akron Civic Theatre to break ground next month
DOWNTONW AKRON — The Akron Civic Theatre and PNC Bank will host a March groundbreaking for an outdoor deck to be named PNC Plaza as part of the theater’s Staging the Future capital project. Officials gathering recently to celebrate the upcoming groundbreaking, shown above from left, included: Candice Carlyon, Civic...
CVNP offers winter view of nature
Exploring CVNP CVNP — One of Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s (CVNP) special places is the Ritchie Ledges, located within the Virginia Kendall area of the park. Make this one of your destinations to discover the beauty of nature in winter. You can enjoy how ice highlights rocky cliffs and deep...
Falls Library offering AWE Learning stations
CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Cuyahoga Falls Library, located at 2015 Third St., has three new AWE Learning’s All-In-One Workstation computers that contain 85 award-winning, preloaded educational games designed for children ages 2-12. Library officials stated AWE Learning provides literacy-focused digital learning solutions for early learners to public libraries in the U.S....
CVCA tops Buchtel in girls basketball tournament
CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (CVCA) girls basketball team defeated Buchtel Community Learning Center 55-16 Feb. 19 at CVCA High School to advance in tournament play. Shown above, the Buchtel team huddles prior to the start of the game against CVCA. Pictured at far right, CVCA junior...
STVM girls basketball team prepares for playoffs
DOWNTOWN AKRON — The St. Vincent-St. Mary (STVM) girls basketball team finished the regular season 16-4 and is preparing for the first playoff game. The team beat Strongsville High School 66-54 at home Feb. 10 to close out the regular season. Shown far right, STVM senior Jenna Bycznski fights to...
Cheerleaders teach skills to youth
COPLEY — Copley high and middle school cheerleaders’ annual youth clinic, held Jan. 23 at Copley High School, invited kindergarteners through sixth-graders interested in cheerleading to learn a routine with them. Shown below are the cheerleaders and participants during the clinic. Copley head cheerleading coach Kaelyn Turocy said the students...
Green Council hears road project details
GREEN — Green City Council Feb. 22 heard a presentation from City Engineer Paul Pickett regarding upcoming infrastructure projects in the city. Pickett said one project involves an extension of...
New waterline aims to boost business district
BOSTON/CUYAHOGA FALLS — Officials from the City of Cuyahoga Falls and Boston Township are hoping a new water line will increase economic activity and revenue for both. Plans are to...
Trustees fund position to study watershed issues
Plus, board discusses EPA permit related to storm-water management COPLEY — The Copley Township Board of Trustees approved a one-year agreement Feb. 14 with Summit County Soil and Water Conservation...
West Side News & Notes
Rethinking Race presentations planned GREATER AKRON — The University of Akron (UA), in partnership with Akron Urban League, Downtown Akron Partnership, Summit County Historical Society’s John Brown Institute, Summit Art...